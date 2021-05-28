Evers orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers ordered Friday the United States and the state of Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day.

The governor is encouraging Wisconsinites to honor Memorial Day and pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

“Our service members exemplify great courage, selflessness, dedication, hard work, and determination, and we owe so much to the brave individuals who have given their lives in battle—they will forever be heroes,” said Gov. Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, this Memorial Day, I share my heartfelt gratitude to the members of our nation’s armed forces, those who laid down their lives, and offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones they left behind.”

The Wisconsin Department of Veteran's Affairs Memorial Day commemoration is available here.