FAA questions lead to new halt in deliveries of Boeing plane

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal regulators are asking more questions about production flaws on Boeing jets, and that’s causing a new halt in deliveries of the 787 model, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner. Boeing said Friday that the company is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to resolve the issue. The FAA’s concern goes back to flaws like tiny gaps found between panels of the carbon-fiber fuselage on 787s Dreamliners. The FAA wants more information about Boeing’s analysis and documentation of work on the planes. Boeing collects a large part of the price of a jet upon delivery, so any delay in deliveries can hurt its cash flow.