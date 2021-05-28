Fort Atkinson veteran inducted into Madison VA Hall of Heroes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ahead of Memorial Day, a decorated Fort Atkinson veteran was remembered and honored for his service.

Captain Scott R. Alwin was inducted into the Madison VA Hall of Heroes Friday.

Alwin is believed to have been awarded more Air Medals than any pilot in any branch of the service. His official Army records show 136 Air Medals awarded, but Battalion records indicate over 200 earned. Either number is the record.

Alwin served five tours in the 68th Assault Helicopter Company (the "Top Tigers" and "The Mustangs") in Vietnam, from 1967 to 1971.

He was awarded the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, Purple Heart with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, and numerous other commendations. His fellow veterans said he was nominated twice for the Congressional Medal for volunteer missions.

"Some soldiers they went to war because they were drafted and fought because they had to," said Alwin's sister Penelope Kleinhans Alwin during a ceremony. "But for some, like Scott, they were fighting for what they believed and what they thought was truly right."

The Hall of Heroes is located on the first floor of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. The Veterans selected to be honored have their photograph and information about their personal awards and citations for heroism or valor displayed.

A total of 12 Veterans have been honored since 2002.