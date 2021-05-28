Greek PM calls for improved ties with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called “provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric.” Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments came ahead of a visit to Athens next week by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as the two NATO member countries seek to patch up relations strained by a series of disputes, including over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a long series of issues, including territorial rights in the Aegean, maritime and aviation boundaries and minority rights.