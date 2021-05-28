Janesville students finish construction of home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A newly constructed home in Janesville was built by high school students.

Check out more local news here.

The School District of Janesville posted on Facebook the house Parker High School and Joseph A. Craig High School students were working on in the Advanced Construction Class was completed.

The district said the class partnered with the South Central Wisconsin Builders Association's Student Build Program to give students an mix of on-site learning, real-world experience, and mentoring.