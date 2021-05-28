Lawyers: Biden in office makes 2020 protest suit unnecessary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers say lawsuits filed by protesters who were forcefully removed from a park near the White House before a photo op by former President Donald Trump should be dismissed. They say that’s because the new administration is not likely to repeat the events of last June. Government attorneys say the lawsuits seek to prevent a recurrence of what happened but because Joe Biden is in office, they likely won’t. The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Trump administration on behalf of individuals and Black Lives Matter last June, arguing that administration officials violated the protesters’ civil rights.