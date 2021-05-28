Unofficial start of Summer starts off with possible frost

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - It should be the last cold blast of the season, if that makes it better.

Almost all of Wisconsin will be under either a frost warning (dark blue/purple) or a frost advisory (light blue) starting at mignight Saturday through 7am Saturday.

The reason for this late season cold blast is because of a strong low pressure system that's pulling cooler air down from Canada. Clearing skies and northwesterly winds mean overnight lows will dip to around/at freezing.

Which means that if you can bring in plants or, at the very least if you can't bring them in, cover them up with blankets to help prevent any frost damage.

But as quickly as the cold moves in... it moves out; skies remain open throughout Saturday which means temperatures quickly bounce back into the 60s. 70s return for the rest of the weekend.

And a reminder for those looking to hit the waters this weekend - though air temperatures have been warmer (minus the last few days), water temperatures, especially in bigger and deeper lakes, may still be cold.

Here's an infographic from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee about how cold water temperatures could be and how quickly it can become dangerous.