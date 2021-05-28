Monona to close on San Damiano Friary on June 1

MONONA (WKOW) -- The city of Monona will officially become the owner of the San Damiano Friary on June 1.

The nearly 10-acre property sits between Lake Monona and Monona Drive. The property includes a house and more than 1,000 feet of Lake Monona shoreline and is about 70 percent wooded. City officials describe the site as a mini arboretum that is teeming with a variety of trees, plants and wildlife.

Monona is buying the property from the St. Norbert Abbey of De Pere for $8.6 million.

"I do think this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, you know, really a once-in-forever opportunity to save this property, and allow generations to come to experience it," said Andy Kitslaar, the president of the Friends of San Damiano.

After the purchase, Monona plans to make the private site public. It will first bring in crews to trim trees, clean up brush and secure the house, so people can eventually explore the grounds.

The city also plans to put together a steering committee to plan the site's future.