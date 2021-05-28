Portage teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A Portage Community School District teacher has been arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student at the Portage High School.

The school district contacted the Portage Police Department on Wednesday and learned the relationship had become sexual in nature, according to a news release.

35-year-old Abby Dibbs of Cross Plains was arrested and is being held at the Columbia County Jail.

Dibbs is expected to appear in Columbia County Circuit Court as early as Friday.

In a statement, district administrator Joshua Sween said Dibbs is no longer employed with the district, and that his administration contacted law enforcement immediately upon learning about the situation.

"We feel confident that the high school and all district buildings are safe and secure for all students and staff. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement in addressing this matter," Sween said in the statement.