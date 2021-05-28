Pressure for Senate rules change after GOP blocks 1/6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Democrats to end the practice of requiring 60 votes to move legislation through the Senate if they hope to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda. Earlier Friday, Republicans blocked a bill that would have established a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set a June vote on an elections overhaul bill that confronts restrictive new voting laws emerging in the states. It will test Democrats’ willingness to change the Senate’s filibuster rules that set the 60-vote threshold. Some want to reduce it to 51 votes.