Royal-backed Thai institute to import Chinese vaccine

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai research agency associated with the country’s royal family says it will purchase and import a coronavirus vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm, expanding the country’s options at a time when the government is facing criticism for the pace of its inoculation campaign. The secretary general of the government-funded Chulabhorn Royal Academy said Friday that Sinopharm had committed to delivering an initial shipment of 1 million doses in June, although the price was still being negotiated. The distribution channel will be separate from the government’s free vaccination program, which has faced criticism because of its inadequate supplies and perceived disorganization as the country faces its largest surge of the pandemic.