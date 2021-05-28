Stricker in second at Senior PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla., (AP) -- Mike Weir opened a four-stroke lead Friday in the Senior PGA Championship with a 5-under 65 on a tough Southern Hills layout that baffled most of the players. That moved the Canadian left-hander to 7 under through 36 holes, with Steve Stricker, Rocco Mediate and John Riegger at 3 under.

Riegger had three holes left when play was called because of darkness at 8:31 p.m. Weir completed his round just minutes earlier. Weir won the Insperity Invitational in Houston early this month for his first PGA Tour Champions victory.