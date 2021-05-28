Sun Prairie couple sues multiple companies on four counts of negligence after 2018 gas explosion

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Two Sun Prairie residents have filed suit against five companies, including Verizon and We Energies, after an unreported gas line rupture led to an explosion in 2018.

According to the complaint, submitted by attorneys Donald and Riley Murphy, Verizon, subcontractors Bear Communications and VC Technologies, USIC Locating Services and We Energies are all culpable in the incident.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on July 10, 2018, crews from VC Technologies punctured an unmarked gas line while creating a hole for fiber-optic internet installation on Bristol Street. They did not notify the Digger's Hotline, and less than an hour later, continued work triggered a large explosion.

Nobody was killed in the blast, but plaintiff Rudy Ramos was standing outside his home at the time and suffered serious injuries.

All five companies now face negligence charges. The plaintiffs did not specify their sought dollar amount in the complaint.