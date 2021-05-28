Two Oklahoma tribes consider tribal citizenship for Freedmen

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Choctaw and Muscogee nations in Oklahoma are considering making changes to allow descendants of Freedmen to become tribal citizens. Freedmen are the Black people once enslaved by tribal citizens. Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton and the Muscogee Nation said in separate statements they are considering changes to their constitutions that, if approved, would allow Freedmen to become citizens. The issue of tribal citizenship for Freedmen has long been the subject of litigation for the Five Tribes. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland earlier this month approved a new constitution, making the Cherokee tribe the first to grant full citizenship to its Freedmen.