Voice of Disney’s ‘Sebastian the Crab’ dies at age 72

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Samuel E. Wright, the actor and singer who famously voiced “Sebastian the Crab” in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died. His family says Wright died Monday in New York after a three-year bout with prostate cancer. Wright’s career spanned five decades; he got his start at South Carolina State University in the 1960s, and acted in more than 18 Broadway productions. He was twice nominated for Tony awards. Wright co-founded the Hudson Valley Conservatory, a performing arts school in Walden, New York. And as Sebastian in the Disney movie, he won a Grammy for best original song for “Under the Sea.” Wright was 72.