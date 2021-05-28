WPS holds a “Walk to Remember” for fallen service members

MONONA (WKOW) -- On this Memorial day weekend, we honor those who have died while serving our country.

Employees at WPS Health Solutions in Monona had a special way to remember the fallen.

They took a Walk to Remember around the WPS campus.

It gave them a chance to spend time with people they care about and reflect on loved ones they've lost.

"We walk with them every day, we walk with their names every day. Those of us that have served and lost those people, our families that have lost a service member, they're with them every day anyways, walking through life when they wake up and when they go to bed when they're asleep," said WPS Military Affairs Manager Timothy La Sage.

The walkers went by 1,000 American flags that WPS employees planted earlier this week.