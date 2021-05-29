‘Black Lives Still Matter’ rally continues fight for equality

MADISON (WKOW) -- Activists in Madison rallied Saturday to keep the fight against racial injustice going one year later.

A small group was at the steps of the state Capitol leading a protest one year to the day after protests started in Madison, a few days after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The rally was called Black Lives Still Matter. The group wanted the passion of the last year to carry on until there is justice for all.

Many in the crowd had signs supporting Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson and others killed by police.

"I think it's important to continue showing up. You know, I think a lot of times Black Lives Matter can be a trend, where people see it on their newsfeed, and they'll share something, or they'll come out to one protest. But it's not a trend. These issues are still happening," said activist Angela Maloney.

Several people spoke at the rally and encouraged people to continue showing up for Black lives.