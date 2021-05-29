Brat Fest returns, new format helps local restaurants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Brat Fest is back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the 2020 event. However, the format is all new: more than 100 sites across Dane County are serving brats as part of the festival's "build your own Brat Fest" theme.

Local restaurant owners told 27 News this is giving them a chance to bring in more customers.

"We definitely could have used the business and we got some business," Brian Carriveau, the owner of Bierock, said. "I'm glad Brat Fest chose to reach out to participating businesses throughout the area, help us out a little bit by bringing some customers in the door after it's been so difficult with COVID."

Bierock's operations didn't look too different Saturday than a typical weekend. The restaurant was serving the brats in addition to its usual menu.

However, some businesses transformed. That was the case with Beef Butter BBQ, which hosted a parking lot party, complete with five live bands.

"Everyone is coming out of the woodwork," owner Patrick Riha said. "They were going nuts being holed up inside and to get outside, people's spirits have raised. People are being great to each other."

Riah agreed with Carriveau that the festival is giving a boost to businesses' bottom lines.

"It's just awesome," he said. "It really supports us and supports all our employees."

Though the neighboring restaurants were taking different approaches to the weekend, Carriveau said the spirit of Brat Fest is the same as it has been in previous years.

"The fact that some places have live music, the fact that some places have some good food, including lots of brats is great," he said. "But it probably wouldn't be happening if it wasn't raising money from the official Brat Fest charities."

Brat Fest events will continue throughout Memorial Day Weekend. However, many locations, including Bierock, have already run out of brats and won't be getting more.

"But I think that's a good thing for Brat Fest in that we've sold out," Carriveau said.

Riha said his restaurant will have enough brats, in part, because they make their own.