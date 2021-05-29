Skip to Content

Forward Madison use second half attack to beat Tormenta FC

STATESBORO, GA (WKOW) -- Forward Madison FC used a dominant second half comeback Saturday to take all three points against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, winning 3-1 on the road in Statesboro.

Derek Gebhard, Connor Tobin and Jake Keegan all scored in a thrilling performance that gave the Flamingos their third straight victory.

The Flamingos improve to 3-0-1 on the season and will head to Florida for their second consecutive away match on Tuesday, June 1 against Fort Lauderdale CF.

