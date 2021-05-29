Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as the lower to mid-30s will result

in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,

north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor

vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

