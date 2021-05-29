Group: Spot where car hit ‘School of Rock’ actor is unsafe

CHICAGO (AP) — A traffic safety nonprofit has renewed its calls for improvements at the Chicago intersection where an actor from the movie “School of Rock” was struck by a car and killed while cycling. The Active Transportation Alliance identified the intersection on the city’s northwest side as “notoriously unsafe and hazardous” in a 2018 report but says no improvements were made. Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, was struck by a car there on Wednesday and killed. Police say a witness told officers that the 32-year-old Clark had run a red light at the intersection. Jim Merrell, the transportation alliance’s managing director, told the Chicago Sun-Times, “This didn’t have to happen.”