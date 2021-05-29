Happy 173rd Statehood Day, Wisconsin!

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin celebrates 173 years of statehood.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

Wisconsin became the 30th state in the Union on May 29, 1848.

The constitutional conventions approved the Constitution of the State of Wisconsin on Feb. 1, 1848, which got the legislative ball rolling on Wisconsin's statehood.

In March 1848, Wisconsinites voted on the constitution, and that May, Congress welcomed Wisconsin to the Union.

To learn more about the state's history, visit the Wisconsin Historical Society.