LaFleur’s path to Jets, Saleh began 17 years ago in Michigan

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike LaFleur was in high school when his big brother would bring his buddy over the house so they could raid the family’s refrigerator and intercept the TV remote. The LaFleur’s home in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, was a popular place during those days in 2004. That was when Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh were graduate assistants at Central Michigan getting entry-level coaching experience. Today, Saleh is the head coach of the Jets with whom Mike LaFleur is getting his first opportunity running an offense in the pros. Matt LaFleur is entering his third season as coach of the Green Bay Packers.