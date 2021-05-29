A little frost to kick off Memorial Day Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - The unofficial start of Summer is starting off on the cooler side but as quickly as we cooled off... we'll warm up.

Despite the calendar saying it's late May, a blast of cold air has made its way out of the Canada south into parts of the Midwest. That being said, nearly all of Wisconsin is either under a frost advisory (light blue) or freeze warning (dark blue/purple) through 7am on Saturday.

But as quickly as the cold blast of air moved in, it's moving out and most of Wisconsin will climb back into the 60s by the afternoon Saturday then again on Sunday.

The rest of your Memorial Day weekend is going to be good as well - clouds will be increasing slowly throughout the day on Sunday but for your actual Memorial Day, skies are going to be partly sunny with a scattered shower possible by the second half of the day.

Looking ahead into next week, we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week.