Preventing mosquito, tick bites: cover up, experts say

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Whether you plan to take a hike at a place like Rib Mountain, or have an outdoor picnic at a nearby park, this time of year often means mosquitos and ticks are out.

One easy way to keep yourself free of bites is to cover up.

"You're going to want to wear long pants, tuck your pants in your socks, you can even wear boots if you're going to be out in the woods," said Ashley Johnson, a nurse practitioner at the Tick-Borne Illness Center in Woodruff.

Bug spray is also strongly recommended.

As for places these bugs can be found, "Mosquitos like to be in areas of standing water, so marshes, swamps, if you have standing water around your house, those would be areas where they'd breed," said Bonnie Fralick, Public Health Nurse with the Oneida County Health Department.

"Ticks do like to hang out kind of on the edge of things, so the edge of your yard, where the woods meet your grass, on the edge of the campsite," Johnson added.

If you are bitten by something and are not sure if it's from a mosquito or a tick, Johnson says one easy way to check is if the bump is starting to scab.

"Mosquito bites are generally smaller, they form a small papule, or a small bump, so the key difference…is that scab in the center with the surrounding redness," she said.

A common home remedy for treating bites is anti-itch cream, but if it's a tick bite, Johnson says to try to find the tick and send it in for testing to see if it had any diseases it passed on. But getting bitten in the first place can be prevented by taking precautions.



"Repellents, wear those long sleeves, even though it's hot out, and take those extra steps to keep yourself and your family safe," Fralick said.

For those that may have dogs that will be outside, experts say there are remedies like special collars and over-the-counter pills to prevent ticks from latching onto dogs, making them sick.