MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- As Brat Fest 2021 pops up at restaurants and businesses throughout the area this weekend, organizers aren't forgetting a special tradition.

Saturday was Take Your Brat to Seniors Day. More than 100 people living at Attic Angel in Middleton got some brats specially delivered to them.

Organizers say it was nice to have a special event on a beautiful day.

"The residents are all vaccinated and are coming through with their masks on and taking the brats and are very grateful," said Sheila Luhman, director of food services with Attic Angel.

Most people got together to eat the brats outside in the sunshine.

WKOW is a sponsor of Take Your Brat to Seniors Day and Brat Fest 2021.

Here's a list of all the businesses participating in this year's Brat Fest.