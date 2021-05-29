Tulsa Race Massacre long buried chapter of US history

The toll from the 1921 massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was horrific. A thriving Black community was gutted by a white mob. The nightmare cried out for attention, but the horror and violence visited upon Tulsa’s Black community didn’t become part of the American story. Instead, it was pushed down, unremembered and untaught until efforts decades later started bringing it into the light. U.S. history is filled with dark events that haven’t been made part of the national fabric. They often involve racism and racial violence. Historians say Americans not knowing their own history makes it harder to understand the present.