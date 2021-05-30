A pleasant Memorial Day weekend!

MADISON (WKOW) - Overall, Memorial Day weekend will finish being pleasant with warming temperatures.

Highs will likely reach the upper 60s today, possibly low 70s for some.

The day starts mostly sunny, with increasing clouds as we go through the afternoon and into the evening.

A nice day to get outside, grill, etc.!

Monday for Memorial Day, highs warm to the mid-70s.

It's another pleasant day with partly sunny skies.

An afternoon or evening sprinkle is possible Sunday and Monday, with better chances Monday especially for areas in our northern part of the viewing area.

Temperatures continue to warm into the week.

Highs will reach upper 70s by mid-week, 80s into next weekend.

Shower and storm chances return Wednesday overnight into Thursday, with majority of the week dry with times of sunshine!