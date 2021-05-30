Businesses prepare for return to full capacity

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Dane County's capacity limits on restaurants and stores will end this week when the emergency order expires. That means everywhere can open at 100% capacity without social distancing on Wednesday.

"It'll be a big change, kind of going back to more normalcy," Shawn Moore, the general manager at The Grumpy Troll, said. "We're going to go back to, hopefully, regular operations."

Moore said the full reopening is coming at the perfect time because summer is typically when the village sees the most tourists.

"It's going to mean a ton for all of the restaurants in this area because we're going to be able to welcome everybody, basically, that comes in the door inside without any restrictions," he said.

Moore said the restaurant will be getting rid of the partitions between tables and allowing people to sit next to each other at the bar.

"It's going to look like a regular restaurant, again, which is something we're pretty excited about," he said. "We haven't been able to see that for a while."

Moore said the restaurant won't require masks for people who are fully vaccinated, but he said anyone is welcome to continue wearing a mask if that helps them feel more comfortable.

However, other venues in southern Wisconsin have chosen to maintain lower capacity limits and are still requiring masks.

In Iowa County, American Players Theatre opened its season this weekend. Right now, audiences are limited to 25% of the outdoor theatre's 1,000-seat capacity.

"So we did everything we could to produce and to produce safely, so it's a lot different," Brenda DeVita, the theatre's artistic director, said. "But that's the way we're going to do it because it's safer for the actors and safer for the audience."

She said despite the differences, she's glad to finally see people back in seats after the pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

"I'm pretty giddy," she said. "It's amazing. It feels like home. It feels healing. It feels important. It feels not important in all the right ways. It just feels like a coming together and exactly what we're here to do."

The theatre will increase its capacity to 50% later this summer, but longtime supporter Jane Mooney told 27 News she's not concerned about when everything will be back to its pre-pandemic normal. She's just glad the production is back in any form.

"We've been coming here every summer and really, really missed last summer and are thrilled, thrilled to be here now," she said while picnicking with friends before the show.

"This is just fun to be with friends and to be outside and not have to worry about it and know that we're safe," she said. "We did our part, and now we can really celebrate."