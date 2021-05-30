Skip to Content

East champs no more, the Heat start to look to what’s next

10:37 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Not even an hour into the offseason, Jimmy Butler was already looking ahead. There was no run to the NBA Finals this year for the Miami Heat, not even a single playoff victory for the team that rolled through the Eastern Conference in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World last summer. And when it was over, when Miami’s four-game ouster by Milwaukee was complete, Butler quickly summed up the offseason plan. He says the Heat will find ways to get better.

