Field of Flags honors 7,056 military members killed since 9/11

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Volunteers set out 7,056 flags in Milwaukee's Veterans Park this weekend, to honor all US service members who have died since September 11, 2001.

The Milwaukee War Memorial Center hosted the annual Field of Flags event, inviting community members and veterans to help set up.

This year's event had extra significance. This September marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"I went to Iraq because of what happened on that date. So many of us were deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan or elsewhere since then, and I know, these flags represent my brothers and my sisters who never came home," Dan Buttery, CEO of the Milwaukee War Memorial Center, said.

Organizers are encouraging people to visit the display this weekend and pay tribute to the fallen veterans.

The Field of Flags will be out at Veterans Park through Monday.