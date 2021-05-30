ICC prosecutor urges Sudan to hand over Darfur suspects

CAIRO (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor has urged Sudan’s transitional government to hand over suspects wanted for war crimes and genocide in the Darfur conflict. ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda arrived in Sudan’s western Darfur region on Saturday to meet with authorities and affected communities in the region. Among those wanted by the international court is former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been in jail in Khartoum since his ouster in April 2019. Sudan’s transitional government has previously said that war crimes suspects including al-Bashir would be tried before the ICC, but the trial venue is a matter for negotiations with The Hague-based court.