Mad City Ski Team returns to the lake

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Mad City Ski Team was back on Lake Monona on Sunday for their first show since 2019 when they were national champions.

The team is made up of volunteers of all ages, from 6 to older than 50.

"It's been a long time. And we're a team sport and we're a family. Mad City Ski Team is a true family and to have been apart for so long was really hard. And so we are really jazzed up today," said show director Matt Heilman.

The performers were excited to be back on the water after the pandemic canceled their performances last year.

"We didn't get many practices like we did before and like previous years in the winter, so being out here with our ski family is amazing," said Maggie Lee, one of the performers.

The team will perform free shows every Sunday at Law Park in Madison. At the end of June, they'll be in Janesville for the Mercury Open.