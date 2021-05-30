Madison police investigating attempted homicide on city’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a stabbing on the west side that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police said it happened just after midnight near the 800 block of W. Badger Road. Officers had few details to share with 27 News Sunday morning but were able to say they do not have a suspect in custody right now.



If you have any information about the incident, call MPD at 608-255-2345, or call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 608-266-6014. You can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.