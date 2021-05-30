Memorial Day tradition supports local VFW post

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Brat Fest is always held Memorial Day weekend, but this year one of the organizations the festival supports has special significance to the upcoming holiday.

Money from some of the brat sales goes to VFW Post 9362's scholarship programs for high school students and veterans service programs.

The Sun Prairie VFW's leaders say Memorial Day is always, first and foremost, about those who served and never made it home.

"I think of my father, he was in the Korean War. And then I've met a ton of Vietnam veterans here and they are just absolutely sweet. And my heart goes out to them because along with all other veterans of foreign wars, they they put their heart into it. And I need to be remember when they pass, too," said quartermaster Tim Phelps.

Brat Fest supports dozens of nonprofits and charity organizations. The festival continues through Monday with small, popup events at local businesses. WKOW is a sponsor of Brat Fest 2021.