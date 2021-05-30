Belarus news site editor arrested over extremism suspicions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The chief editor of a popular Internet news site in one of Belarus’ largest cities has been detained on suspicion of extremism. The arrest Sunday of Hrodna.life editor Aliaksei Shota comes amid a crackdown on independent journalists and opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. The publication focuses on Belarus’ fifth-largest city Grodno. City police said the website “posted information products that were duly recognized as extremist,” but did not give details. Shota has collaborated with the country’s most popular internet portal Tut.by, which authorities closed this month after arresting 15 employees. Belarus’ crackdown escalated a week ago with the arrest of a dissident journalist.