TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on I-94 near Johnson Creek following vehicle crash and fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported westbound lanes of I-94 at State Highway 26 have reopened after a crash and vehicle fire.

Officials cleared the incident just after 1 p.m.

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol - Waukesha Post responds to a crash and vehicle fire on I-94 near Johnson Creek Sunday

Officials reported the crash happened at 10:40 a.m. on I-94 at mile marker 263 in the westbound direction.

Authorities have closed westbound lanes of I-94 at State Highway 26 due to the incident. The backup queue is about three miles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates traffic will be impacted over two hours while crews clear the scene. The suggested alternate route is to head south on State Highway 26 to County B, then west to State Highway 89, and north back to I-94.