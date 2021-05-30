Tulsa community remembers massacre 100 years later

TULSA, OK (WKOW) -- This weekend marks 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre, when angry white mobs violently destroyed the Black community known as Black Wall Street.

The mob burned down thousands of homes and businesses and killed about 300 Black Americans.

The Tulsa community is coming together now to pay respect to the victims and heal, but there are tensions over how to handle the commemoration and reparations.

"We still have much lack in north Tulsa, so I hope when they come to visit, that they just don't stop at the corner block of Greenwood and Archer, but they begin to move further north," said Tracy Gibbs, the granddaughter-in-Law of a Tulsa massacre survivor.

An event featuring politician Stacey Abrams and musician John Legend was cancelled after a group of Tulsa survivors requested a $50 million reparation fund. That's an increase from an initial $2 million.

"We raised the money and we were excited the survivors were going to accept these gifts. Unfortunately, [last] Sunday, they reached out and increased the amount," said Democratic state Sen. Kevin Matthews.

There are still some events scheduled to mark the centennial anniversary, including a march along the trail that people used to escape the attacks. Plus, the last three known living survivors will ride in a horse-drawn carriage through the area that was destroyed and President Joe Biden will visit the city. Tulsa is also opening a $30 million museum about Black Wall Street.