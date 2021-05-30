UK may require NHS workers to take COVID-19 vaccine
LONDON (AP) — The British government may require National Health Service workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 _ a controversial proposal that was immediately criticized by opposition leaders as counterproductive. Speaking to Sky News, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said ministers were considering the move in hopes of preventing medical workers from spreading COVID-19 to their patients. The government has already asked the public to comment on a similar requirement for care-home employees.