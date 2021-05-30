West African leaders hold emergency Mali summit in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Leaders of the West African regional bloc have gathered in Ghana for an emergency summit on Mali in response to the latest political crisis that threatens the stability of the country. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo opened the summit Sunday. He said the regional political grouping the Economic Community of West African States, known as ECOWAS, must “remain resolute in supporting the people of Mali to find a peaceful solution, and restore democracy and stability in the country.” The summit comes after the transitional vice president, who led a military coup in 2020, deposed the transitional president and prime minister, plunging the country into uncertainty.