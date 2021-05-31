Albania parliament to vote on president’s impeachment June 9

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament has decided to hold an extraordinary session next week on the impeachment of the country’s president for allegedly violating the constitution. The parliament on Monday said the session will be held June 9 to debate and vote on the report of an investigative committee. The committee concluded that President Ilir Meta violated 16 articles of the constitution before Albania’s April 25 general election and should be removed from office a year earlier than his term ends. Impeaching Meta requires a two-thirds majority, which the Socialists don’t have. If the lawmakers vote to impeach him, the final approval comes from Albania’s Constitutional Court within three months. Meta has questioned the validity of the committee and has said he doesn’t recognize its conclusion.