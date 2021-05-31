Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters

A manhunt is continuing into Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday morning outside a Miami banquet hall. Two men died and 21 others were wounded in a shooting authorities said had spread terror and grief through their communities. On Monday, police released a snippet from a surveillance video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at the strip mall housing the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade. Three people get out the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as “assault-style rifles.” Police are appealing for the community’s help in tracking down the shooters.