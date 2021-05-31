Brewers walk it off in 10 after another Burnes gem

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After dropping several starts from star pitcher Corbin Burnes thanks to a lack of run support, the left side of the Brewers infield decided it wasn't going to happen again.

Shortstop Willy Adames hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and third baseman Luis Urias launched a ground-rule double to drive in Omar Narvaez in the 10th to walk it off as Milwaukee held off the Detroit Tigers to win their fifth straight game, 3-2.

Burnes turned in another stellar start, allowing just one run on six hits in six innings of work, striking out seven Tigers. The Brewers bullpen also performed well, combining to allow one run on two hits over the last four innings, striking out another five.

Reliever Brad Boxberger (1-1) took home the win after a flawless 10th inning, with Tigers closer Jose Cisnero (0-2) taking the loss thanks to Urias' walkoff.

This is the Brewers' second walkoff double in as many home games, with Jackie Bradley Jr. doing the same May 27 to knock off the Padres. It was Urias' first ever walkoff hit.

The Brewers look to complete a sweep of the two-game series against Detroit Tuesday at 6:40. Lefty Eric Lauer (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will take the stripe for Milwaukee, facing off against the Tiger's hopeful future ace in Matthew Boyd (2-6 3.43 ERA).