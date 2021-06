WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard is now showing the lowest number of hospitalizations since tracking first began.

Right now 186 people in Wisconsin are hospitalized due to COVID-19. The previous low was 192, recorded on April 2, 2020.

Hospitalizations peaked at 2,277 on Nov. 17, 2020. The current low is a 92 percent drop from November's high.