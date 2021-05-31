Gov. Tony Evers holds virtual Memorial Day ceremony

(WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers held a virtual Memorial Day ceremony to recognize the Wisconsin military members killed while serving the nation.

The commemoration was put on by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. It focused on service members lost during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

"Our service members exemplify great courage, selflessness, dedication, hard work, and determination," said Gov. Evers." We owe so much to the brave individuals who have given their lives in battle. They will forever be heroes."

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs provided education videos, pictures, and information to help people better understand the meaning of Memorial Day. Click here to learn more.