Israeli army says troops shoot infiltrator from Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli army says troops have shot a Palestinian man who sneaked across the border from the Gaza Strip with a knife. The military did not provide details on his condition. Sunday’s incident comes just over a week after a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers went into effect and as Egypt is trying to strengthen a longer truce between the two. The military says the suspect carried a knife and infiltrated the fenced border near Moshav Sde Avraham. That’s located a few kilometers (miles) from the Gaza Strip. A security guard told Israeli media on Monday that the suspect stabbed him.