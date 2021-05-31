La Scala announces 2021-21 season, with hope of fewer limits

MILAN (AP) — Milan’s famed Teatro alla Scala has announced a 2021-22 season of 13 operas, seven ballets and numerous concerts as Italy’s most important theater looks toward a gradual removal of pandemic restrictions. Audiences returned to La Scala last month, and in the next significant step, the theater will remove flooring form the main seating area where the full orchestra has been playing at a social distance with risers and plexiglass dividers separating woodwind and brass musicians. La Scala’s leadership said Monday that Riccardo Chailly will conduct Verdi’s “Macbeth” for the traditional Dec. 7 gala season-opener, following last year’s gala appearance of opera stars singing duets and arias for a broadcast event from a mostly empty theater.