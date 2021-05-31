Livingston man flown to UW Hospital after motorcycle crash

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A young man from Livingston is hurt after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Iowa County.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said they were called to County Highway G in Mifflin township at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a single motorcycle crash.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Tanner Casper, 22, of Livingston with "significant injuries." Casper was flown by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

Authorities said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but alcohol is not suspected.