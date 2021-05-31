Madison Veterans honor service members who have passed during Memorial Day ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) -- An annual Memorial Day tribute honored service members who died while serving, along with veterans who have passed away in the last year.

The Madison Veterans Council and the Sons of Union Veterans say it is their sacred duty to honor all service members.

A public ceremony at Union Rest in Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery featured a joint Color Guard of the Sons of the American Revolution and Marine Corps Reserve Gulf Company. The Sons of Unions Veterans

of the Civil War read General Logan’s Orders and the Gettysburg Address, and The Madison Veterans Firing Squad provided Military Honors.

Veterans say these traditions play a vital role in keeping the memories of those lost, alive.

"I think its a time when we should sit down and think about what's gone by and how fortunate we are to live in this country," said 99-year-old WWII Navy Veteran Jake Christopherson.

The VFW 1318 Band was named the honored guests at this year's ceremony.

The Band’s entire concert season was canceled in 2020.

