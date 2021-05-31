Madison VFW post leads Memorial Day ceremonies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison VFW Day Post 7591 held a ceremony to honor their fallen comrades.

Taps was played at a ceremony at Blooming Grove Cemetery on Pflaum Rd. in Madison.

Veterans laid a wreath and raised a flag for those who are buried there.

"We want to make sure that we honor those who have gone and fought those who died and given the ultimate sacrifice. And if we don't remember that every year we'll soon forget," said Commander Kerry McAllen, VFW Post 7591.

VFW Day Post 7591 held at least five ceremonies including at Blooming Grove, Roselawn and Highland cemeteries. Ceremonies were also held at Madison's Veterans Memorial Park and at the post's headquarters.